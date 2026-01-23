The SQLite strict Guide
How to make data validation in SQLite possible, an overview
Table of Contents
SQLite is permissive by default
SQLite is famous for working with the absolute minimum of data specification. While this may help with prototyping it is really bad at catching mistakes early because a lot of unintended things are permitted.
A table definition can be as simple as:
create table notes(id, note);
This creates a table
notes with the columns
id and
note. What is permitted inside these columns? Everything!
- Setting
noteand
idboth to
NULL? Yes
- Having ten notes with the same
id? Yes
- Mixing numbers, text and BLOB-encoded UUIDs in
id? Completely fine
- Setting
noteto 3.1415 (the number)? Why not
As you can see this simple example allows a huge number of unintended variations of the data, most of these will probably make your program crash if actually encountered and it only gets worse with more complex schemata.
Who is this Guide for?
This guide is for everyone who wants their database to loudly complain about incorrect data the moment something tries to write it to catch errors early and save headaches later.
If you want to follow along you can do so by running
sqlite3 and copying the examples into the resulting SQLite shell.
PRIMARY KEYs
Declare your primary keys as
INTEGER PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL, this will make them a super fast alias for the
rowid and autofill when you're inserting new columns.
Note: Using
INT PRIMARY KEY will not work!
Explicit
NULL and
NOT NULL
By default SQLite assumes that any column is nullable and usually you don't want that because few things can ruin your day like a
NULL in the wrong place.
Always declare
NULL or
NOT NULL with every column.
This way it is always explicit what the column expects.
STRICT Tables
SQLite by default does not do any actual type checking on the columns (except for some special cases). Putting
STRICT as the last word of a
CREATE TABLE statement changes that and makes SQLite check.
In strict tables you can use the following datatypes:
|Type
|What to use for
|
INT
|Prefer using
INTEGER
|
INTEGER
|A 64 bit signed integer (that is encoded suing a variable length scheme), it can also be used as
PRIMARY KEY
|
REAL
|A number type that can store non integer numbers (64-bit float)
|
TEXT
|Use for storing well formed Unicode
|
BLOB
|Can store arbitrary binary data
|
ANY
|Can store an arbitrary datatype, similar to using a table without
STRICT
Constraints will be checked when modifying table records and can be explicitly checked using
PRAGMA integrity_check and
PRAGMA quick_check.
CHECK() Constraints
CHECK(…) constraints can be used for additional validation of data in the same place as
UNIQUE, between the parenthesis there must be an SQL expression that must evaluate to a nonzero value for the check to pass. The check is ran and must pass when rows are added or updated.
Trying to construct a record where the start time is after the end time is not possible on this table. However leaving the
end_time
NULL will be possible because then
start_time <= end_time evaluates to
NULL.
Using subqueries inside the
CHECK is not possible.
UNIQUE INDEX
SQLite supports the
UNIQUE keyword to make sure the values or combinations of values only occur once, this is a well known SQL feature, another way to enforce the same constraints is using
CREATE UNIQUE INDEX.
The
UNIQUE INDEX has the additional benefit of not only allowing one to use the columns of a table, but also SQL expressions (SQLite calls this an indexed-column) which can be be used to get creative with SQL constraints.
Note on the Example: This specific constraint could also be applied with a
COLLATE NOCASE in combination with a regular
UNIQUE on the column.
Combining
UNIQUE and
NULL
SQLite handles combining
NULL and
UNIQUE by allowing
NULL to appear multiple times within a unique column.
This behaviour may be different from a database you are used to as some other databases only allow one
NULL per unique column.
Foreign Keys and
REFERENCES
Enable foreign key support with:
PRAGMA foreign_keys = ON;
Add a
REFERENCES {parent_table}({parent_column}) where
{parent_table} and
{parent_column} identify the database table and column the ids in the annotated column point to. The
REFERENCES must point at columns that are a
PRIMARY KEY or have a
UNIQUE constraint.
In SQLite the terminology is always that a child table references a parent table.
It also protects the references from breaking by prohibiting any changes to the fields in the parent table that are referenced by any child tables. See the next section on how to configure this.
ON UPDATE and
ON DELETE
This is an extension of the
REFERENCES clause in the previous section. The
REFERENCES itself can make sure that no new columns violate the schema while
ON UPDATE and
ON DELETE make sure, they stay valid when
UPDATE and
DELETE are used on the referenced ("parent") rows by deciding how those operations should be handled.
NO ACTION
- No action is taken when the parent key is modified, this is the same behaviour as without any
REFERENCESand allows breaking the reference without any intervention or warning from the database.
RESTRICT
- This will cause any operation that would result in changed or broken references to throw the error "FOREIGN KEY constraint failed (19)". This is the default when a
REFERENCESdoesn't specify any
ON UPDATEor
ON DELETE.
SET NULL
- This will set the reference field to
NULLon the operation(s) it is configured for.
SET DEFAULT
-
This will set the reference field to its
DEFAULTvalue on the operation(s) it is configured for.
CASCADE
- This will make the references follow what the parent is doing, on an update all referencing fields will be updated too, on a deletion all referencing fields will be deleted too.
See also: Triggers
Triggers can be a way to enforce other constraints on the data model, even spanning multiple tables and producing custom error messages using the
RAISE() function.
However, getting triggers right would a it's own guide and usually one wants
INSERT and
UPDATE triggers leading to a lot of duplicate code that is difficult to debug.
In a nutshell: Triggers are powerful but difficult, use them only when there is absolutely no other option.